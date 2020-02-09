Singapore to reduce toll charges at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from March 2

SINGAPORE - Toll charges for cars, buses and taxis at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints will be reduced with effect from March 2 this year.

The Land Transport Authority announced the measure on Sunday (Feb 9) and said the move was in response to Malaysia's reduction of toll charges for cars, buses and taxis at the Sultan Iskandar Building Toll Plaza (Causeway) and Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza (Second Link).

Malaysia reduced the toll charges at these checkpoints on Feb 1.

At Woodlands Checkpoint, tolls for cars will be reduced from $1 to 80 cents while toll charges for taxis will be reduced from 50 cents to 40 cents.

Bus toll charges will be reduced from 80 cents to 60 cents.

At Tuas Checkpoint, cars will see a reduction in toll charges from $2.50 to $2.10 during peak hours, and $1.30 to $1.10 during off peak hours.

Taxi toll charges will be revised from $1.90 during peak hours to $1.60 and $1 during off-peak hours to 80 cents.

Toll charges for buses will be reduced from $3 during peak hours to $2.50 and $1.50 during off-peak hours to $1.20.

Peak hours at Tuas checkpoint run from 5am to 10am as well as 3pm to 11pm.

Toll charges for vans, light good vehicles and heavy good vehicles will remain the same.

LTA also announced the roll out of a new digital service to enable owners of public service vehicles such as buses and taxis registered in Asean countries to apply for the Asean Public Service Vehicle Permit.

The digital service will be available via the OneMotoring website from Feb 10.

The application must be submitted at least seven working days before driving into Singapore, LTA said.

Video guides are available on the OneMotoring website on the use of such digital services.

Those who require additional assistance may also approach LTA's Service Centre in Johor Baru, Malaysia between 9am and 9pm daily.

Digital kiosks will be available at the service centre for motorists to submit their applications.