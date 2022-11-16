Singapore to join partnership on implementation of carbon markets

SHARM-EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT - To advance the implementation of carbon markets around the world, Singapore will join a partnership that will coordinate international capacity-building efforts to foster the trade of carbon credits.

Carbon markets, also known as Article 6 in the Paris Agreement, will enable countries and firms to trade carbon credits that could help them to decarbonise and cut emissions in a cost-effective way.

The Article 6 Implementation Partnership was launched by Japan’s Environment Ministry at its pavilion on the sidelines of the COP27 climate conference.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said: “This will enable high-integrity carbon markets to be set up and provide new pathways to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.”

The new programme, which 63 countries are currently part of, will also serve as an information platform for Article 6 to be implemented, and provide the support needed to pilot initiatives in the realm of carbon markets.

She added that the progress made on carbon markets, along with increasing support for investments in low-carbon technologies worldwide, has given Singapore the confidence to raise its national climate ambition and achieve net zero by 2050.

Mr Simon Steill, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework of the Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) said Article 6 is essential in accelerating emission reductions.

He added that the UNFCCC will support countries by building capacity, sharing knowledge and technical assistance, particularly for developing countries so that they can fully benefit from carbon markets.

Two aspects of Article 6 are being discussed at COP27 this year, the first of which involves the bilateral trade of carbon credits between countries, or with private developers in another country.

The second aspect entails the establishing of a centralised marketplace of carbon credits that will be overseen by the United Nations.

While countries agreed to the broad rules during the COP26 conference in Glasgow in 2021, negotiators were left to fine-tune the details at COP27 this year.

Ms Fu will be co-facilitating the ministerial consultations on Article 6 for the second time with her Norwegian counterpart, Minister for Climate and the Environment Espen Barth Eide.

Both countries will have to listen to the views of different parties on crunch issues under Article 6 and work collectively towards resolving them.

In 2021, Ms Fu was also a co-facilitator for Article 6 negotiations with her Japanese counterpart, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, which saw the establishment of the international carbon markets after six years of protracted negotiations.

Said Ms Fu: “To fully harness the potential of carbon markets, we need to lower the barriers of entry for countries to participate in carbon markets.

“One such barrier is the uneven levels of knowledge among countries. Hence, we need to build platforms that enable countries to exchange their experiences and knowledge in carbon markets.”