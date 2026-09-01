Singapore to host Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship in 2027

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It is the first time the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship will be held in an Asian country outside of Japan.

SINGAPORE – Duelists, get your cards ready! Singapore will be hosting the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship in 2027 , as the first Asian country to host the tournament outside of Japan .

This announcement comes a day after The Pokemon Company said it would hold the Pokemon World Championships from Aug 13 to 1 5, 2027, at the Singapore Expo, with the final day of the grand finals set to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In a Facebook post on Aug 30 , Yu-Gi-Oh! Asia said: “Singapore will host the Yu-Gi-Oh! WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2027! The world’s best Duelists. The highest stage. The next legends. See you in Singapore!”

A 49-second-long video attached features Singapore landmarks, including Marina Bay Sands , the Supertree Grove at Gardens by The Bay , and the Merlion statue at Merlion Park.

Details such as th e dates, venue, qualification process and ticketing or public access arrangements for the championship are yet to be revealed.

In a statement on Aug 31, Japanese entertainment giant Konami Digital Entertainment , which owns the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game, said the 2026 edition’s main tournament saw 90 players competing in Ariake, Tokyo, between Aug 28 and 30.

They played across four categories: Official Card Game, Duel Links (Speed ​​Duel), Duel Links (Rush Duel), and Master Duel.

While no venue has been shared for the 2027 edition, Singapore hosted the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Qualifier Asia’s English Editio n at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre on May 23.

Originally published in 1996 as a manga series, Yu-Gi-Oh! – which means “King of Games” – follows a teenager who uses various games to solve conflicts. It has since spawned a franchise that includes multiple animated series, films and video games, as well as the popular card trading game.