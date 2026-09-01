Singapore to host Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship in 2027
- Singapore will host the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship in 2027, becoming the first Asian country outside Japan to do so.
- Details on dates, venue, qualification, and ticketing for the 2027 event are yet to be announced.
- The Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise began as a manga in 1996 and has grown into a global card game and entertainment series owned by Konami.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Duelists, get your cards ready! Singapore will be hosting the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship in 2027, as the first Asian country to host the tournament outside of Japan.
This announcement comes a day after The Pokemon Company said it would hold the Pokemon World Championships from Aug 13 to 15, 2027, at the Singapore Expo, with the final day of the grand finals set to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
In a Facebook post on Aug 30, Yu-Gi-Oh! Asia said: “Singapore will host the Yu-Gi-Oh! WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2027! The world’s best Duelists. The highest stage. The next legends. See you in Singapore!”
A 49-second-long video attached features Singapore landmarks, including Marina Bay Sands, the Supertree Grove at Gardens by The Bay, and the Merlion statue at Merlion Park.
Details such as the dates, venue, qualification process and ticketing or public access arrangements for the championship are yet to be revealed.
In a statement on Aug 31, Japanese entertainment giant Konami Digital Entertainment, which owns the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game, said the 2026 edition’s main tournament saw 90 players competing in Ariake, Tokyo, between Aug 28 and 30.
They played across four categories: Official Card Game, Duel Links (Speed Duel), Duel Links (Rush Duel), and Master Duel.
While no venue has been shared for the 2027 edition, Singapore hosted the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Qualifier Asia’s English Edition at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre on May 23.
Originally published in 1996 as a manga series, Yu-Gi-Oh! – which means “King of Games” – follows a teenager who uses various games to solve conflicts. It has since spawned a franchise that includes multiple animated series, films and video games, as well as the popular card trading game.