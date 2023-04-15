Singapore to hit target of planting one million more trees in 2027, three years ahead of schedule

SINGAPORE - The movement to plant one million more trees and restore nature back in Singapore has crossed the halfway mark, with more than 540,000 trees introduced across the Republic since the launch of the OneMillionTrees Movement in April 2020.

The National Parks Board (NParks) on Saturday said the programme is three years ahead of its 2030 target, adding that together with the community, they have planted trees along streetscapes, on Jurong Island and other industrial estates, and within nature reserves and gardens.

Trees have also been introduced in Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, Jurong Lake Gardens, Pulau Ubin, Pasir Ris Park and Telok Blangah Hill Park..

“Over 75,000 members of the community have been involved in these efforts,” said NParks, adding that corporations and other organisations have also made commitments to contribute to the movement via the Plant-a-Tree programme through NParks’ registered charity and institution of public character (IPC), the Garden City Fund.

Minister for National Development Mr Desmond Lee said Singapore’s greening journey started on June 16, 1963, when founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew launched the first nationwide tree-planting campaign.