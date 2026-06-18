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There will be 11 public holidays in 2027.

SINGAPORE – Holidaymakers planning weekend getaways next year can look forward to enjoying five long weekends in 2027, starting with New Year’s Day, whic h fal ls on a Friday.

Chinese New Year in 2027 will fall on Feb 6 an d 7 , a Saturday and Sunday. This means that the Monday after, Feb 8, will be a public holiday.

All in, there will be 11 public holidays in 2027, the Manpower Ministry said in a June 18 statement setting out gazetted public holidays for next year.

Hari Raya Puasa on March 10 will fall on a Wednesday, while Good Friday will be on March 26.

Labour Day and Christmas Day will fall on a Saturday.

Two public holidays will fall on a Monday: Hari Raya Haji on May 17 and National Day.

Vesak Day on May 20 and Deepavali on Oct 28 will fall on a Thursday.

Under Singapore rules, workers are entitled to full pay during the 11 public holidays.

However, employers and employees can come to an agreement to substitute a public holiday for another working day.

Employees who are required to work on a public holiday are entitled to an extra day’s salary at the basic rate of pay, in addition to their gross rate of pay for that day.

Employers also have the option of granting time off in return for working for an agreed number of hours on a public holiday.

This applies to workmen earning more than $4,500 a month, and non-workmen earning more than $2,600 a month, including managers and executives.

A workman is usually someone whose work involves mainly manual labour.