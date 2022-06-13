Singapore to double number of eldercare centres by 2025, expand their services

SINGAPORE - Singapore aims to almost double the number of eldercare centres to 220 by 2025 as the Ministry of Health (MOH) expands the scale and scope of the services of such centres.

MOH also plans to double the number of nursing home beds to more than 31,000 in the next 10 years.

Between 2010 and 2020, MOH had raised capacity by 70 per cent to 16,200 beds from about 9,600, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday morning (June 13).

He was speaking at the Agency for Integrated Care's (AIC) annual Community Care Work Plan Seminar, a hybrid event held at Pan Pacific Singapore. AIC was set up by the Government to coordinate eldercare services.

With Singapore facing an ageing population, where many more aged sick will need to be looked after, eldercare centres will take the pressure away from the acute hospitals and nursing homes, he said.

The pool of community care providers will also need to be beefed up.

To date, Singapore has 119 eldercare centres.

They are go-to points for seniors, and provide services such as active ageing programmes, befriending and information on and referral to care services.

But the scope of eldercare centres will be increased, Mr Ong said.

Eventually, each centre should be responsible for 1,000 to 4,000 seniors, and work with community networks such as grassroots organisations and general practitioners (GPs) to address seniors' health and social needs.

Currently, seniors visit their GPs or polyclinics once every few months for their chronic conditions. In between these visits, they can go to these centres to take part in health-related activities or enrol in active ageing programmes.

But MOH would like these centres to help seniors monitor their vitals, do simple health screenings and link up with other service and healthcare providers, Mr Ong said.

The escalating strains of an ageing population have impacted the community care sector tremendously, he said, adding that this sector has grown significantly over the years and will continue to do so.

There is also a need to expand good-quality end-of-life care at home, in centres and in hospices, said the Health Minister.

"Over the last few years, we have tested and integrated new models of care between hospital and home. We will have to do more for palliative care to be further anchored in the community," Mr Ong said.

And nursing homes will be a key partner.

"Nursing home residents will not want to go through multiple transitions to hospital and back towards the end of their lives, as it can be very distressing," he noted.