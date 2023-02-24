Singapore to donate $270k to Red Cross, UN effort to help quake victims in Turkey and Syria

SINGAPORE - Singapore will donate US$100,000 (S$134,000) each to the Singapore Red Cross and to the United Nations Humanitarian Appeal for Syria to help the victims of the earthquakes in south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria.

The death toll of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Feb 6 has reached 50,000, with thousands more missing and at least six million left homeless as the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks turned many poorly constructed buildings into rubble.

“The contributions will support the ongoing humanitarian relief and reconstruction efforts in these two countries,” said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

“We hope that these contributions will help the peoples of Turkey and Syria recover from the aftermath of this devastating disaster.”

The UN Humanitarian Appeal for Syria was launched on Feb 14 with a total amount of US$397 million by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said that the money would cover the provision of food, healthcare, shelter and protection for nearly five million Syrians over three months.

Singapore’s contribution comes on top of the Singapore Red Cross’ own pledge of $1.1 million in total earlier to the earthquake victims in both countries. It had also raised more than $3 million from Feb 8 to 13 through its fund-raising appeal, with individuals, companies and schools contributing to the pool.

Other fund-raising efforts include that of Singapore-based charity Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation, which raised over $1 million in six days in collaboration with Turkey-based aid organisation Hayrat Yardim.

A campaign by DBS Bank to support the Singapore Red Cross’ relief efforts raised $720,000 in five days.

Singaporeans had earlier turned up in droves at the Turkish Embassy in Singapore with donations of winter clothes and blankets following the embassy’s public appeal for such in-kind donations. It then suspended the taking in of such donations on Feb 9, calling instead for cash donations, citing the gradually changing needs of those in the areas struck by the devastating earthquake.