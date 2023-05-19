Singapore to build back-up power plant to boost energy resilience

SINGAPORE – Singapore is powering up efforts to strengthen its energy resilience, with the Energy Market Authority (EMA) building two Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) generation units.

When operational in June 2025, they can each produce 340 megawatts (MW) of electricity. Natural gas will be the primary fuel but diesel can also be a back-up.

EMA said these OCGTs can also take up to 30 per cent hydrogen and, with the necessary enhancements, run fully on hydrogen.

EMA added that this critical power infrastructure can be quickly tapped to augment any unforeseen shortfalls in power supply and minimise risks of disruptions.

But even without power disruptions, current OCGTs have been supplying electricity during peak demand periods.

At a ground-breaking ceremony for the two turbines in Jurong Island on Friday, Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Dr Tan See Leng, said: “During this hot spell that we have been facing, the existing OCGTs in the system have been supplying electricity regularly during the peak hours.”

He noted that while power plants with Combined-Cycle Gas Turbines (CCGTs) are the most efficient thermal generation units available, they are unable to start up quickly when other CCGTs suffer technical issues and have to be shut down. They are also unable to respond quickly to changes in demand patterns.

CCGTs take up to 14 hours to reach full generation output from a cold state, and once the turbine is started, it needs to run for at least six hours before it can be shut down.

And once it is shut down, it needs at least six hours before it can be restarted.

EMA added that the existing OCGTs are more than 30 years old and due for replacement.

Meranti Power, a subsidiary of EMA, will be undertaking the building of this power plant where the OCGTs will be located.