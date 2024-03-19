Singapore, Thailand and US air forces mark 30th anniversary of military exercise

SINGAPORE – The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is taking part in a large-scale trilateral air exercise with the air forces of Thailand and the United States that is now in its 30th year.

The RSAF has sent 27 aircraft, eight ground-based air defence systems and more than 700 personnel to take part in the air combat exercise taking place in Thailand, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said on March 19.

In total, 77 assets and more than 2,000 personnel from Singapore, Thailand and the US are involved in Exercise Cope Tiger 2024, which is being conducted at Korat Air Base in Thailand from March 18 to 28.

For the first time, the RSAF’s H225M medium-lift helicopters, as well as the US Air Force’s F-35A fighter aircraft, are participating in the exercise.

Mindef said participants will engage in air defence and strike missions in a challenging environment, allowing them to “sharpen their operational competencies”.

In addition to training, personnel from the three air forces will take part in programmes to engage local communities and schools near the Korat Air Base and Chandy Range.

The RSAF’s exercise director, Colonel Sebastian Chai, said that this year’s Exercise Cope Tiger is “special” because it marks three decades since the exercise started in 1994.