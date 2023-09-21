Singapore students top international chemistry and biology Olympiads, place 2nd in geography

SINGAPORE – A group of Singapore students has finished joint first at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO), sharing the top spot with China.

This is the Republic’s best showing at the competition since it started participating in 1988.

Singapore was represented in Zurich, Switzerland, in July at the competition by three students from NUS High School of Mathematics and Science – 17-year-old Leemen Chan Chee Yong, 18-year-olds Lee I-Shiang and Panshul Sharma – and Marcus Chu Jian-Hao from Raffles Institution (RI), who is also 18.

Amid a field of 348 participants from 89 countries and territories, the quartet bagged four gold medals to share the top spot with China.

The competition comprised experimental and theory tests – experimental tests included qualitative analysis while for theories, students could explore tasks related to molecular imaging and artificial photosynthesis.

Separately, another group of students put Singapore back at the top at the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) – held in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, in July – for the first time since 2016.

Finishing first among 76 countries and territories and 293 participants at the 34th IBO, the team of Debraath Pahari and Lim Le Xuan, both from NUS High School of Mathematics and Science, and RI’s Jerome Lai Le Hao and Lionel Soh Sze Hian, all 18, brought home four gold medals.

The students had to put their skills and knowledge to the test in practical and theory components, with topics ranging from ecology to genetics and evolution.