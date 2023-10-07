Singapore strongly condemns terror attacks on Israel, calls for end to violence

SINGAPORE - Singapore said on Saturday it “strongly condemns the rocket and terror attacks from Gaza on Israel”, as it called for “an immediate end to the violence” and urged all sides “to do their utmost to protect the safety and security of civilians”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement that the attacks “have resulted in deaths and injuries of many innocent civilians”.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims,” it said.

The ministry said there are currently no reports of any Singaporeans affected.

“Singaporeans in Israel are strongly advised to stay near protected places and avoid unnecessary travel,” it said.

“They should be on high alert and monitor the news closely. They should follow instructions from the local authorities and take the necessary precautions for their personal safety”.

It added: “Singaporeans should avoid all travel to the south of Israel.”

Singaporeans travelling to Israel should e-register with MFA if they have not already done so.

Singaporeans who require consular assistance are advised to contact the Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv

Address: 28 HaArba’a Street

South Tower, 19th floor

Tel Aviv 6473926

Israel

Tel: +972-3-7289334

Emergency tel: +972-5-0697-6188

E-mail: singemb_tlv@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office

Tel: +65-6379-8800/8855 (24-hour hotline)

E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg