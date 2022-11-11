Singapore still has plenty of tech jobs amid layoffs worldwide: Ng Chee Meng

SINGAPORE - The demand for tech talent here is still high amid the spate of tech firms laying off employees worldwide, said labour chief Ng Chee Meng on Friday.

He urged those who have lost their jobs to consider applying for some 400 jobs on offer at the Infocomm Job and Skills Fair at the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Centre in Marina Bay on Friday. It will be extended online till Nov 25.

The fair comes after major tech firm Meta laid off at least 50 employees in Singapore as it slashed 11,000 jobs worldwide to cut costs. An unknown number of Twitter employees here were also affected as the social media giant cut 3,700 jobs worldwide.

Mr Ng, who is NTUC’s secretary-general, told The Straits Times: “In the local space, there is a lot of aggregate demand for tech talent… With this job fair, we are trying to help match those already equipped with the skills to jobs that are available.”

The lack of tech talent here means that opportunities are open even to those who have not worked in a while and others who are keen on a mid-career switch to tech, he added.

Mr Ng also urged those in the industry to adopt an adaptive mindset and to keep their skills updated as the tech sector evolves rapidly.

Some 135 job seekers attended the job fair in hopes of landing one of the 400 roles on offer by some 30 firms such as Accenture and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The hybrid event was jointly organised by NTUC, the Tech Talent Assembly (TTAB) and AWS.

The openings cover a wide range of roles in tech firms, from cloud engineers and data analysts to positions in sales, design and human resource management.

Mr Ng encouraged job seekers to tap the courses and traineeships available at the fair to find a way into tech. This includes AWS’ re/Start programme, which was launched in June to provide training for tech roles, and career coaching services to help job hunters in their search.

TTAB president Ng Tiong Gee said reskilled workers are important to the talent-strapped industry as experienced workers in tech are hard to find.

Mr Ng said: “They are not easy to find and they are very expensive. The number of people needed in the industry is going to grow... Where are they going to come from?”

He cited research commissioned by AWS that predicted cyber security and cloud-related roles to be the top two most in-demand roles by employers by 2025.

Regarding the recent lay-offs, Mr Ng said: “A lot of jobs have been changed by tech, so if workers don’t reskill, it will be hard to keep a job.”

Some job seekers at the fair, when interviewed, said it would be tough to switch to the tech sector but added that the courses and traineeships on offer would help to prepare them for new roles.