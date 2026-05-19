Singapore steps up public health measures after WHO alert over Ebola outbreak in Congo and Uganda

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The Ebola virus can spread through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected animals or humans, as well as objects contaminated with such fluids.

SINGAPORE – Singapore is stepping up public health measures following the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda to prevent imported cases, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on May 19.

Health advisories on the current Ebola outbreak are now displayed at all points of entry to Singapore for incoming and outbound travellers.

Travellers from affected destinations will be instructed to monitor themselves for symptoms of Ebola disease for 21 days from their date of departure and to seek medical attention promptly if unwell.

Outbound travellers planning to visit the affected regions are advised to take the necessary precautions to reduce their risk of infection, said CDA.

The agency is closely monitoring the situation and will adjust its public health measures if the risk assessment changes.

On May 16, the World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak in the DRC and Uganda an international health emergency.

“The situation in the DRC and Uganda is serious, with significant ongoing transmission in the affected regions,” said CDA.

There are no direct flights from the DRC and Uganda to Singapore, and travel volume is low.

However, doctors are reminded to remain vigilant for the Ebola disease in patients presenting with compatible symptoms and with recent travel history to affected areas.

“Medical practitioners and laboratories are required to notify CDA immediately of all confirmed and suspected cases of Ebola disease,” the agency added.

Singapore already has measures in place for the early detection and management of Ebola disease, including the Electronic Health Declaration Card that requires incoming travellers to declare their health status and travel history.

“Travellers will be subject to medical assessments at points of entry if they present with symptoms compatible with Ebola and have travelled to the affected areas,” said CDA.

The current outbreak, which was was first detected in April, is so far limited to the DRC and neighbouring Uganda, with at least 500 suspected cases and 130 suspected deaths reported as at May 19.

On May 18, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention declared the Ebola outbreak in the DRC and Uganda a continental public health emergency.

The current outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for which there is no approved vaccine or specific treatment available.

Emergency use authorisation would be necessary for deployment of any experimental treatments or existing treatments that have been effective against other strains, reported Reuters.

Other countries are also stepping up measures to curb the spread of infection.

The United States announced on May 18 that it is screening air travellers from areas affected by the outbreak and is temporarily suspending visa services.

It is also implementing entry restrictions on non-US passport holders who have travelled to Uganda, the DRC or South Sudan within the past 21 days.

In South-east Asia, Indonesia has stepped up monitoring at its international entry points, referring suspected cases to designated hospitals.

The health authorities in Thailand, meanwhile, said the nation is maintaining close surveillance for the virus in an effort to prevent imported infections.

The rare Bundibugyo strain is named after Uganda’s Bundibugyo province where it was first identified during an outbreak from 2007 to 2008.

The fatality rate is 30 per cent to 40 per cent, making it less lethal than the more common Zaire strain, which causes death in up to 90 per cent of those infected, Reuters reported, citing a global study published in 2024.

Bundibugyo is one of the four species of ebolavirus genus that cause life-threatening illness in humans.

The Ebola viruses is mainly transmitted through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected animals or humans, as well as objects contaminated with such fluids. People may also be infected through contact with infected animals or bushmeat.

“Travellers who develop symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, or unexplained bleeding during or after travel to affected areas should seek medical attention immediately,” said the CDA.

“They should inform their doctors of their recent travel history, itinerary and any potential exposure such as to animals, unwell persons, hospitals and participation in funerals or burial ceremonies.”