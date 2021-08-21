Singapore sought to retain its connectivity amid crisis

Even as its borders remained closed to most of the world, Singapore did whatever it could to revive travel and maintain its hub status over the past 18 months.

This included allowing senior executives from major companies to fly in and out of Singapore if they stuck to controlled itineraries and underwent frequent Covid-19 testing in lieu of quarantine, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

These privileges were also extended to key personnel and board members of companies, as well as experts needed to maintain, repair or install critical equipment.

"To manage transmission risk, we had to limit the number of such travellers," Mr Ong told audience members at a virtual dialogue with the European Chamber of Commerce in Singapore.

As hard as it tried, the Economic Development Board could not satisfy the demand, he said. "It had to be selective, giving priority to those with a large base of employees in Singapore."

In his speech, Mr Ong gave an overview of Singapore's efforts to stay open and connected to the world despite the pandemic.

For instance, manufacturers were initially concerned about potential disruptions to the supply chain. The country responded by making efforts to keep supply lines open and maintain smooth port and air cargo operations.

"We never locked down; we never closed in," the minister said, adding that Singapore did not impose export controls even when mask supplies were low, with manufacturers continually able to access raw materials and components.

With thousands of workers unable to disembark at certain ports during the height of the pandemic - effectively trapping them at sea - Singapore developed a process to facilitate crew changes.

To date, more than 160,000 crew changes have taken place here, with the Government and industry collaborating on a global effort to vaccinate sea crew coming through the country's ports.

When Malaysia imposed its first movement control order at very short notice, many workers were stranded. Singapore made arrangements for them to find accommodation here and ensured the continued flow of supplies from north to south.

But the biggest challenge Singapore faced was the disruption to travel, which dealt a major blow to the country as people-to-people exchanges dried up, Mr Ong said.

"We are a hub and a key node in the world. If people from different parts of the world cannot come here to do business, exchange ideas, collaborate, create sparks and make things happen, we are diminished."

The minister detailed the various snags on Singapore's path to reopen its borders, starting with the demise of the travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong.

The bubble was slated to launch last November, then postponed to May. In May, it was derailed again, and Transport Minister S. Iswaran said on Thursday that the plan would be scrapped altogether, as both cities are taking different strategies to tackle the virus.

Mr Ong said: "It would have been a very meaningful scheme between two international cities and financial services hubs. But the stars were never aligned, and the bubble could not take off."

Another roadblock came after Singapore planned to ease travel restrictions for certain countries. Community cases spiked at Jurong Fishery Port here, and the plans were shelved as the Republic raced to vaccinate more people.

Now, with more of the population vaccinated, Singapore is once again working to reopen its borders, Mr Ong said.

The measures it took - including the painful ones - have helped keep the pandemic at bay, the minister added.

This was possible because of trust built between the people and the Government, he said.

"As a result, whenever we face challenges, people collectively come together to do their part, even making sacrifices, for the larger good and for the long term."

Linette Lai