SINGAPORE – Singapore and six other countries have signed an agreement to collaborate on artificial intelligence (AI), tech supply chains and infrastructure at the conclusion of the first Pax Silica Summit convened by the United States.

The non-binding Pax Silica Declaration’s other signatories are Australia, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Britain and the US.

The declaration “reflects a shared commitment to advance prosperity, technological progress and economic security”, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) said in a statement on Dec 14.

MDDI Permanent Secretary for Development Chng Kai Fong participated in the summit at the invitation of the US on Dec 12 in Washington.

MDDI said the summit discussed collaboration and investment in key sectors of the emerging digital economy, including potential new opportunities for leading companies and investors across economies, with a focus on creating opportunities that will benefit the countries’ peoples, businesses and economies.

At the signing ceremony, Mr Chng said: “The declaration is forward-looking and recognises the critical role of technologies like AI so that they can be harnessed for the public good, as well as the importance of collaboration, both internationally and with the private sector”.

The US State Department website states that Pax Silica is its flagship effort on AI and supply chain security, advancing “new economic security consensus” among allies and trusted partners.

“Pax Silica” draws from the Latin pax, meaning peace, stability and long-term prosperity, while silica refers to the compound that is refined into silicon, one of the chemical elements foundational to the computer chips that enable AI, it adds.

The declaration, which is also on the website, states that the countries seek to build and deploy trusted information networks, including information and communication technology systems, fibre-optic cables and data centres.

It adds that the countries will encourage efforts to partner on “strategic stacks” of the global technology supply chain, including but not limited to software applications and platforms, frontier foundation models, information connectivity and network infrastructure, compute and semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, transportation logistics, minerals refining and processing, and energy.

It says: “Through this cooperation, we pursue a comprehensive economic partnership to build an economic security order based on trust, technological complementarity, shared interests, and a shared commitment to a more prosperous future.”