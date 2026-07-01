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Singapore set to buy Hellfire missiles from US as part of proposed $28.9 million defence package

The missiles will be equipped on the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s AH-64D Apache helicopters.

SINGAPORE – Singapore is slated to buy Hellfire missiles from the US as part of a proposed defence package valued at US$22.3 million (S$28.9 million).

The US State Department said in a notice to Congress on June 30 that it had approved a possible sale of a total of 67 AGM-114R Hellfire missiles – a type of precision-guided, air-to-ground missile – to Singapore, along with related equipment and support services.

The total package comprises an original Foreign Military Sales case valued at US$12.4 million , and a later request by the Singapore Government to buy 24 Hellfire missiles .

The original case was below the congressional notification threshold. With the addition of the 24 Hellfire missiles and related equipment and support services, the total cost of the deal is estimated to be worth US$22.3 million .

The principal contractor will be defence and aerospace giant Lockheed Martin.

The US State Department must formally notify Congress when a proposed sale of major defence equipment exceeds specified thresholds. Congress will then have 30 days to decide if the sale should be approved or not.

The threshold for sales of major defence equipment to Singapore is set at US$14 million or more .

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesperson for Singapore’s Ministry of Defence said that the purchase of the missiles supports the air force’s routine training and operational requirements. The missiles will be equipped on its multi-mission AH-64D Apache helicopters.

“MINDEF and the Singapore Armed Forces take a strategic long-term view on our defence acquisitions to ensure that we make prudent and cost-effective decisions that best meet our defence needs, and maintain operational readiness,” said the spokesperson.

The US State Department said that the proposed sale will “support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a strategic partner that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Asia”.