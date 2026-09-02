Singapore sends team to Nepal to support disaster relief efforts

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Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann was at Changi Airport to send off the advance team on Sept 1.

SINGAPORE – A team consisting of officers from the Singapore Police Force and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) departed for Nepal on Sept 1 and 2 to support the authorities there in disaster relief efforts.

This is in line with Nepal’s request, following torrential floods that killed more than 1,000 people along the Nepal-China Border.

The police said in a statement on Sept 2 that the team consists of 17 police officers and two officers from the HSA’s Forensic Medicine Division.

They added that they plan to deploy another team of 14 officers over the next few days to supplement the relief efforts.

Sim Ann, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Home Affairs, was at Changi Airport to send off the advance team on Sept 1.

The 33-member contingent is led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Patrick Tan.

It includes officers specialising in Disaster Victim Identification and aerial surveillance to provide support to the Nepali authorities in these areas, said the police.

Nine Singaporeans were reported missing in the floods.

They have been identified as Rengarajan Prabu, Shalinny Deavy Elan Sozan, Subramaniam Diraviam, Rajesvaran Ayyavoo, Estee Loeh, Ghosh Aditi, Ng Kit Kuen, Shubakshi Rawla and Sumit Rawla.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Aug 31 that Singapore would send humanitarian supplies and personnel to assist Nepal with relief efforts.

The Singapore Government will also deliver both civilian and Singapore Armed Forces supplies, on top of the Government’s US$100,000 (S$127,000) contribution to the Singapore Red Cross.

The organisation’s fund-raising efforts has raised more than $1 million.

Humanitarian organisation Mercy Relief will also be delivering $120,000 in emergency aid to disaster-stricken communities in Nepal.