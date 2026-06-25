Singapore sends condolences to Timor-Leste over death of former leader Guterres

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SINGAPORE – President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan extended their condolences to Timor-Leste following the death of the country’s former leader Francisco Guterres on June 21.

Guterres, who died at age 71, served as president of Timor-Leste from 2017 to 2022, capping decades of involvement in the struggle that led to the independence from Indonesia of the small South-east Asian nation.

“On behalf of the people of the Republic of Singapore, I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of former president of Timor-Leste, His Excellency Francisco Guterres,” President Tharman wrote in a letter to President Jose Ramos-Horta, dated June 24.

President Tharman noted that Guterres devoted his life to Timor-Leste and played a crucial role in strengthening the country’s democratic institutions and fostering national unity.

He added that Guterres’ commitment and contributions towards the building of a sovereign and independent Timor-Leste will long be remembered.

“At this time of sorrow, our thoughts are with president Guterres’ family and loved ones, and with the people of Timor-Leste as they mourn the loss of a respected statesman and leader,” President Tharman wrote.

In a Facebook post on June 25, Balakrishnan said he is deeply saddened by Guterres’ death.

“President Guterres was a respected statesman and a key figure in Timor-Leste’s struggle for independence.

“His lifelong dedication to his country and his contributions to strengthening Timor-Leste’s democracy and national unity will always be remembered,” Balakrishnan said.