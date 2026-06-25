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Singapore sends condolences to Timor-Leste over death of former leader Guterres

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The new President of East Timor Francisco Guterres Lu'Olo (C) walks with spouse Cidalia Lopes (R) and the Parliament Speaker Aderito Hugo da Costa (L) during presidential inauguration ceremony in Dili, East Timor, May 19, 2017. Picture taken May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Lirio Da Fonseca

Timor-Leste's former president Francisco Guterres died on June 21.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Ann Chen

SINGAPORE – President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan extended their condolences to Timor-Leste following the death of the country’s former leader Francisco Guterres on June 21.

Guterres, who died at age 71, served as president of Timor-Leste from 2017 to 2022, capping decades of involvement in the struggle that led to the independence from Indonesia of the small South-east Asian nation.

“On behalf of the people of the Republic of Singapore, I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of former president of Timor-Leste, His Excellency Francisco Guterres,” President Tharman wrote in a letter to President Jose Ramos-Horta, dated June 24.

President Tharman noted that Guterres devoted his life to Timor-Leste and played a crucial role in strengthening the country’s democratic institutions and fostering national unity.

He added that Guterres’ commitment and contributions towards the building of a sovereign and independent Timor-Leste will long be remembered.

“At this time of sorrow, our thoughts are with president Guterres’ family and loved ones, and with the people of Timor-Leste as they mourn the loss of a respected statesman and leader,” President Tharman wrote.

In a Facebook post on June 25, Balakrishnan said he is deeply saddened by Guterres’ death.

“President Guterres was a respected statesman and a key figure in Timor-Leste’s struggle for independence.

“His lifelong dedication to his country and his contributions to strengthening Timor-Leste’s democracy and national unity will always be remembered,” Balakrishnan said.

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