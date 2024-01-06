Singapore sends condolences to Iran following Jan 3 terror attack

At least 100 people were killed in the blast in Kerman on Jan 3. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Keval Singh
Correspondent
Updated
22 min ago
Published
24 min ago

SINGAPORE - Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohamad Maliki Osman sent his condolences to Iran over the Jan 3 terrorist attack which killed more than 100 people and injured about 280 in the country.

In a letter released on Jan 6 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Maliki expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims.

“I would like to convey my deepest condolences following the twin bomb attacks in Kerman on 3 January 2024,” Dr Maliki said in his letter.

He also wished those who were injured a swift recovery.

Explosions occurred in the Iranian city of Kerman during a ceremony to commemorate top commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a United States drone in 2020 in Iraq.

Teheran had blamed the blasts on terrorists.

On Jan 4, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria claimed responsibility for the attack.

More On This Topic
Iran lays to rest victims of ISIS twin bombings
Iran vows revenge after twin blasts kill 84 at slain commander Soleimani’s memorial

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top