Singapore sends condolences on deaths and devastation caused by floods in Germany

SINGAPORE - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has extended his condolences to German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas over the massive floods in several parts of western Germany that have caused devastation and loss of lives.

In his letter to Mr Maas on Saturday (July 17), Dr Balakrishnan said he was saddened by the incident.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to all Germans whose livelihoods have been affected. Our thoughts are with the people of Germany during this difficult time," he said.

"I am confident that Germany will overcome this challenge with strength and fortitude."

More than 130 people have died in the floods and hundreds are still missing, in what is deemed as the country's worst natural disaster in half a century.

Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen rivers tore through towns and villages in the western states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, as well as parts of Belgium and the Netherlands.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said its overseas missions in Berlin, Brussels, and Geneva are in close contact with the respective local authorities to ascertain whether there are any Singaporeans affected by the floods.

So far, there are no reports of Singaporean casualties.

MFA said Singaporeans in the affected areas are advised to monitor the local news closely, and heed the instructions of the local authorities.

Singaporeans are also advised to stay in touch with their families and friends, and to eRegister with MFA.

Those who are in need of consular assistance should contact the Singapore Embassy in Berlin on +49-(30) 2263-430 or +49-152-2341-2182 or its embassy in Brussels on +32-2-660-2979 or +32-475-618-265.

They can also contact the Singapore Permanent Mission in Geneva on +41-(22) 795-0101 or +41-(0)79-600 9833.

Additionally, they can also contact the MFA Duty Office (24-hours) on +65 6379 8800/8855.