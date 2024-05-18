Singapore Science Park set to get 300-unit condo as first residential project

SINGAPORE – Technology and development hub Singapore Science Park is set to get its first residential project, a 300-unit condominium.

The planned condominium, on a site of about 0.7ha, will be linked to Kent Ridge MRT station via Geneo, an integrated development that will fully open in 2025, said the business park’s master developer and operator CapitaLand Development (CLD).

On May 17, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) published a proposed masterplan amendment to rezone a plot of land next to one of Geneo’s five buildings from business park use to residential use with a plot ratio of 4.1, and other ancillary uses.

The proposed amendment indicates that CLD has received in-principle approval from URA for the planned condominium at 71 Science Park Drive – a site formerly occupied by the Defence Science and Technology Agency from 2000 to 2018. The agency’s building was demolished in 2020.

CLD said the project will broaden housing options for professionals who work within the business park, and could attract potential buyers working in the vicinity at one-north, the National University of Singapore and National University Hospital.

The firm’s managing director for investment and development Chew Peet Mun said in an interview with The Straits Times that the condominium should be completed in three to four years, if development approvals are granted without hiccups.

He said inserting housing units in Science Park was a “logical step” as part of the phased rejuvenation of the business park, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023.

In the longer term, CLD wants to make the business park more vibrant by creating a self-contained neighbourhood with homes and recreational amenities near offices, similar to the regional nodes outside the Central Business District that the Government has been developing, Mr Chew said.

He added that CLD is looking at how to intensify the use of land in the 55ha business park, citing how Geneo – which sits on a site of about 6.4ha – will increase the park’s worker capacity from 12,000 to 21,000.

The first phase of rejuvenation took place in the 2010s, with eight older buildings redeveloped into higher-density ones, such as Ascent at 2 Science Park Drive, which was opened in 2016 and includes food and beverage (F&B) outlets, in addition to office spaces.

Geneo, which comprises five buildings, represents the second phase of the business park’s rejuvenation. One building at 5 Science Park Drive opened in 2019 and currently houses Shopee, while 7 Science Park Drive opened in 2024 and has serviced apartments operated by Citadines.