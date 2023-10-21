Singapore, Saudi Arabia to elevate ties to strategic partnership

RIYADH - Singapore and Saudi Arabia have agreed to upgrade their relations to a strategic partnership, the foreign ministries of both countries announced on Saturday.

In a joint statement on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s official visit to the kingdom from Tuesday to Friday, both countries said such a partnership would allow for the deepening and expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas.

PM Lee also wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday: “This will be Singapore’s first with a Middle East country, and will deepen our cooperation across many fields.”

He was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday, and both leaders reviewed relations between their countries and means to deepen them in all areas, the statement said.

He conveyed his appreciation to Crown Prince Mohammed for the support of Singaporean pilgrims performing the haj.

Singapore also expressed its support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

During the visit, both sides welcomed the good progress made by the Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee, which held its third session in Riyadh on Oct 17.

The statement also outlined the broad areas of discussion between both sides. In the economic, trade and investment fields, they welcomed the growth in the value of bilateral trade in 2022 by 51 per cent, as compared with 2021.

They stressed the importance of cooperating to enhance and diversify bilateral trade by tapping and improving the Gulf Cooperation Council – Singapore Free Trade Agreement, as well as intensifying collaborations between their private sectors in various fields. These include energy, digital economy, financial services, agricultural and food industries, and transport and logistics.

They also noted the opportunities in investment partnerships provided by the kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan in various sectors, benefiting from the expertise and capabilities of Singapore companies, and holding joint commercial and investment events.