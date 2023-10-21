Singapore, Saudi Arabia to elevate ties to strategic partnership

RIYADH - Singapore and Saudi Arabia have agreed to upgrade their relations to a strategic partnership, the foreign ministries of both countries announced on Saturday.
In a joint statement on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s official visit to the kingdom from Tuesday to Friday, both countries said such a partnership would allow for the deepening and expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas.
PM Lee also wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday: “This will be Singapore’s first with a Middle East country, and will deepen our cooperation across many fields.”
He was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday, and both leaders reviewed relations between their countries and means to deepen them in all areas, the statement said.
He conveyed his appreciation to Crown Prince Mohammed for the support of Singaporean pilgrims performing the haj.
Singapore also expressed its support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup.
During the visit, both sides welcomed the good progress made by the Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee, which held its third session in Riyadh on Oct 17.
The statement also outlined the broad areas of discussion between both sides. In the economic, trade and investment fields, they welcomed the growth in the value of bilateral trade in 2022 by 51 per cent, as compared with 2021.
They stressed the importance of cooperating to enhance and diversify bilateral trade by tapping and improving the Gulf Cooperation Council – Singapore Free Trade Agreement, as well as intensifying collaborations between their private sectors in various fields. These include energy, digital economy, financial services, agricultural and food industries, and transport and logistics.
They also noted the opportunities in investment partnerships provided by the kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan in various sectors, benefiting from the expertise and capabilities of Singapore companies, and holding joint commercial and investment events.
In the field of energy, both sides stressed the need to ensure security of supply in global markets by encouraging dialogue and cooperation between countries.
They also emphasised cooperation in low-carbon solutions and technologies such as clean and green hydrogen, renewable energy and innovation. This will be pursued under a planned Energy Cooperation Roadmap between the two countries.
“Both sides agreed on the importance of enhancing cooperation in the fields of oil and refined products, and petrochemicals, as well as developing innovative technologies for the uses of hydrocarbon resources and energy efficiency,” the statement added.
On climate change, Singapore expressed its support for the kingdom’s efforts. Both sides also stressed the importance of global climate pacts, and the need to develop and implement climate agreements by focusing on emissions rather than sources.
The two also agreed to enhance cooperation in defence and security, as well as a number of fields.
These are: environment, water, agriculture and food security; digital economy and innovation; air, land, rail, port and logistics connectivity; tourism, culture and youth; education; and health, including global initiatives to confront pandemics as well as health challenges and risks.
Both sides also renewed their determination to support and intensify efforts to maintain international peace and security.
The statement said they “reaffirmed their determination to enhance cooperation in combating extremism, fanaticism, hate speech and terrorism, along with promoting moderation, tolerance and interfaith harmony”.
Crown Prince Mohammed also “expressed his best wishes for health and happiness to Prime Minister Lee, and further progress and prosperity to the Singaporean people”, it added.