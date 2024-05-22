Singapore’s transport investigators in Bangkok to probe SQ321 incident

SINGAPORE – Officers from Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) have arrived in the Thai capital Bangkok to investigate the sudden extreme turbulence that hit Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321, leaving one passenger dead and dozens injured.

The Singapore-bound Boeing 777-300ER had experienced turbulence on May 21 over the Irrawaddy Basin in Myanmar, about 10 hours after leaving London.

The pilot declared a medical emergency and diverted the widebody jet with 211 passengers and 18 crew to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 3.45pm (4.45pm Singapore time).

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat, in a Facebook post on May 22, said the TSIB officers arrived in Bangkok on the night of May 21.

TSIB is a department of Singapore’s Ministry of Transport (MOT), responsible for investigating air, marine and rail accidents and incidents.

Apart from aircraft incidents in Singapore, TSIB probes overseas incidents involving Singapore-registered aircraft or aircraft run by a Singapore operator.

Mr Chee added: “As this incident involves a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, the United States’ National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is sending an accredited representative and four technical advisers to support the investigation.”

US-based Boeing, the manufacturer of the SIA plane, said it was in contact with the airline about SQ321 and it stands ready to support SIA.

NTSB had investigated other high-profile aviation incidents, such as when a cabin panel blew out on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Jan 5.

Mr Chee thanked the Thai authorities for their support in evacuating the passengers and crew, providing medical help and looking after those affected.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said on May 22 that it is working with MOT, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Changi Airport officials and SIA staff to support affected passengers and crew as well as their families.