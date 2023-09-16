S’pore politicians pay tribute to Lee Kuan Yew on his 100th birth anniversary

SINGAPORE – With Saturday marking what would have been the 100th birthday of Mr Lee Kuan Yew, several politicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to Singapore’s founding prime minister.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Mr Lee’s eldest son, reflected on how the founding fathers of Singapore shaped the values and ideals of a newly independent Singapore – meritocracy, religious freedom and racial harmony, justice and equality, self-reliance, integrity and incorruptibility.

“I hope Singaporeans, especially younger ones who have grown up in a modern prosperous nation, will be able to appreciate the conditions of early Singapore, and the drive and determination of our predecessors to face down and overcome their immense challenges,” PM Lee said.

“The Singapore story doesn’t end here. May we always have the resourcefulness, courage, and conviction to take Singapore forward. Majulah Singapura!”

PM Lee also listed several events, including an immersive art exhibition, that are being held to mark the occasion.