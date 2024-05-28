Singapore’s pioneer urban planner and URA founder Alan Choe dies at 93

SINGAPORE – Pioneer urban planner Alan Choe, the first architect-planner of the Housing Board (HDB) and the founder of the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), died on May 27 at the age of 93.

Mr Choe made many contributions to Singapore while in public service. He was instrumental in laying the foundation for the country’s urban development and its heritage conservation programme, as well as turning Sentosa into a leisure and residential destination.

Colleagues and successors described Mr Choe as a visionary leader, the father of urban development in Singapore and a true urbane gentleman.

Born on March 6, 1931, Mr Choe attended Pearl’s Hill School and Raffles Institution before he left for tertiary studies in Australia, where he read architecture, as well as town and regional planning.

He worked for architectural firms in Australia and Singapore before he was recruited by HDB in 1960 – the year he turned 29.

In a 2014 interview with The Straits Times, Mr Choe said he was headhunted by HDB as its first architect-planner – a title created for him.

“First thing they told me: ‘Finish Queenstown’,” said Mr Choe in the interview, adding that HDB had no other planners at the time.

Queenstown – Singapore’s first satellite town – had its development initiated by the British Singapore Improvement Trust in the 1950s. The town’s development was taken over by HDB, which was formed on Feb 1, 1960.

Mr Choe said in a 1997 oral history interview that British architects had planned three of five Queenstown neighbourhoods before they left, leaving him with two to work on.

The housing densities that HDB required – 500 persons per acre, up from the 50 to 100 per acre that was the norm in Western societies – came as a shock to Mr Choe, but he pressed on and completed plans for the remaining neighbourhoods.

From 1964, Mr Choe headed HDB’s Urban Renewal Unit – the forerunner of URA, which was officially formed in 1974.

His role was to oversee urban renewal efforts for the central area and tackle housing shortages.

He worked with experts from the United Nations Development Programme – such as Norwegian town planner Erik Lorange – who were tasked in 1962 to assess if Singapore was ready for urban renewal.

Mr Choe described working with Mr Lorange in an interview published by URA in November 2019: “He came down, one to one. I was almost learning everything from him. Through him, I was able to walk every street in the Central Area.”

It was on visits overseas to learn about urban renewal that he saw reasons for Singapore to protect some of its built heritage.

“I have seen the state of urban renewal where they literally tear down all the old parts of the city. And I realised for Singapore, we have all the more reasons to preserve because we have so little,” he said.

Asked by then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew in 1967 if he had included conservation in his plans for urban renewal, Mr Choe shared his proposals for the conservation of Chinatown and Little India, among other areas.

Mr Lee responded to Mr Choe in a letter on June 3, 1967: “It is not often that I am able to get a response which showed that someone in the machine had already been thinking of the problems and feeling out for solutions and I would wish to congratulate you on the sensitivity with which urban renewal is being carried out, preserving what little there is of historic interest and recording in pictorial form for posterity what must economically be destroyed.”