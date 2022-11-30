Singapore’s new climate targets still ‘critically insufficient’, says research group

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s climate targets are “critically insufficient”, said a global climate research consortium, despite the Republic’s efforts to implement a higher carbon tax and to cut its greenhouse gas emissions.

Singapore this year announced plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, and to cut its targeted carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 2030 to 60 million tonnes, down from 65 million tonnes previously.

The Republic will also be raising its carbon tax from $5 currently to $50 to $80 per tonne by 2030.

Despite these changes, Climate Action Tracker (CAT) still rated Singapore’s climate targets as critically insufficient - the same rating it gave to the country in September last year, before the new targets were announced.

The critically insufficient rating is the worst of five ratings given. The other four are highly insufficient, insufficient, almost sufficient, and 1.5 deg C Paris Agreement compatible.

If all governments were to put forth their targets and policies which have been rated critically insufficient, warming would exceed 4 deg C by the end of the century, said CAT.

The 1.5 deg C cap on the rise in temperature would help countries to avert the more catastrophic impacts of climate change. Already, the world has warmed by around 1.2 deg C.

CAT is a collaboration between two Germany-based research organisations: Climate Analytics and the New Climate Institute.

It analyses the climate pledges of 39 countries and the European Union, covering the biggest emitters as well as a representative sample of smaller emitters, which together contribute about 85 per cent of global emissions.

Iran, Russia, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam have been categorised as critically insufficient alongside Singapore, and none of the countries assessed have been rated 1.5 deg C Paris Agreement compatible.

In an assessment which was published on Nov 21, CAT said that while Singapore’s updated 2030 targets are stronger, they are only a “marginal improvement” over the last. The country’s emissions would still be far higher than what would be needed to get the world to 1.5 deg C of warming.

CAT also noted that Singapore has brought forward its peak emissions year from 2030 to before 2030. Peak emissions year refers to the year when the country’s total emissions will start declining.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said in Parliament earlier this month that Singapore’s peak emissions would occur between 2025 and 2028. She added that it was too premature to announce a precise year as peaking emissions would require substantial transformation across industries, the economy and society.