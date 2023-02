SINGAPORE - Chew’s Agriculture, a farm in Lim Chu Kang spanning an area the size of 50 football fields, currently produces 800,000 or almost half of Singapore’s locally farmed eggs per day. It aims to increase production to one million eggs a day in the second half of 2023. Lucas Tan and Shabana Begum find out how this is done.

• There are 21 layer houses, each holding 66,000 hens.