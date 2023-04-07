Singapore’s centenarians still enjoying life past 100th birthday

Madam Loh Cheong Tai enjoys baking biscuits. She lovingly decorates each one with 100s & 1000s sprinkles and likes nothing more than to see others eat them.

“It makes me happy when I see people enjoying what I cook,” she says in Cantonese.

Madam Loh is 105 years old, has lost all her teeth and no longer uses dentures, as they keep falling off. But that has not stopped her from savouring her food.

She sometimes asks her daughter, Ms Jennifer Wong, 71, to buy chee cheong fun or chwee kueh from the nearby market in Bedok for the next day’s breakfast. Her memory remains sharp and if her daughter forgets to buy it, she will remind her the next morning.

Madam Loh is among 1,500 people in Singapore who have passed their 100th birthday. Two in three of these are women, as they generally live longer. Many continue to enjoy life into their 100s.

In 2021, the life expectancy at birth here was 81.1 years for men and 85.9 years for women, according to the Department of Statistics. Its data shows that there are currently also about 21,500 nonagenarians, or people in their 90s, in Singapore. Of these, around 14,900 are women and roughly 6,500 are men.

With Healthier SG, which aims to get people to live healthier for longer, there may be even more in the future who live full, rich 100-year-long lives.

The United Nations estimates that there are 573,000 centenarians globally. The United States has the most, at almost 97,000, and Japan has the highest proportion at 0.6 per cent of its population.

Professor Philip Choo, group chief executive officer of the National Healthcare Group and a geriatric doctor by training, said: “A simple way of life, with lots of daily activities, healthy diet with mainly plant-based protein, and absence of excessive stress and smoking are important factors to a longer healthy life.”

He added that studies have shown that genes play an important role in allowing people to lead long and healthy lives. So does happiness “as in good family and social relationships... and being content with life”.

When asked for her secret to staying healthy for so long, Madam Loh said: “I just eat and sleep.”

But her daughter says that although she does not exercise, she has led a very active life, and to some extent, still does.