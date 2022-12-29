DPM Lawrence Wong to unveil Budget 2023 in Parliament on Feb 14

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s Budget 2023 will be delivered in Parliament on Feb 14, 2023 by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

There will be live television and radio coverage of the Budget statement. A link to a live webcast of the delivery will also be available on the Singapore Budget website (www.singaporebudget.gov.sg).

The full Budget statement will be published on the Singapore Budget website after delivery.

Members of the public are invited to share their views and suggestions for Budget 2023 through Reach’s Budget 2023 microsite, or Reach’s e-Listening Points. They have until Jan 13, 2023 to do so via www.reach.gov.sg/budget2023.

The Finance Ministry is also partnering the People’s Association and its grassroots organisations in virtual Ask Kopi Kakis #shareyourviews engagement platforms to seek public views and suggestions.

