Singapore’s athletes win more than medals at Special Olympics

SINGAPORE – Swimmer Vanette Lim may have clinched a gold and a new personal best (PB) at the recently concluded Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, but the bigger win for her was to travel overseas without her parents for the first time.

Lim was gunning for only a PB in the women’s 50m freestyle, and victory was a bonus for the 20-year-old.

“I feel good that I won the gold medal, but I won’t be complacent,” she said. “I will continue to train hard because I want to lower my timing further for my future races.”

She was diagnosed with mild intellectual disabilities at the age of four, and had difficulties speaking. Her parents moved her to a special school in Primary 4, where she pursued the Workforce Skills Qualifications in baking instead of O levels.

The APSN Delta Senior School student was among 24 athletes with intellectual disabilities from Singapore who were in Berlin to compete in the June 17-25 Special Olympics. The team returned home with six golds, two silvers and two bronzes.

Held every two years since 1968, Special Olympics is the biggest sporting event for athletes with intellectual disabilities – in 2023 over 7,000 athletes from 190 countries were in action across 26 sports.

Special Olympics Singapore shortlists athletes who win national competitions organised by the organisation. But then comes the real test – which is not how good they are in the sport, but whether they are disciplined enough and can live independently when they are overseas.