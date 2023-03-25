Singapore’s approach to employment resilience is to protect workers, not jobs: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - The ecosystem of the SkillsFuture movement will be strengthened, especially in the areas of training and job placement, to better protect workers amid changes in dynamic economies like Singapore’s that have seen some jobs made obsolete.

Speaking on Saturday at the closing of the Citizens’ Panel on Employment Resilience, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the nation’s approach is not to protect jobs, because this will only hinder the creation of new and better jobs.

“Our approach in Singapore is to redouble our efforts, not to protect jobs, but to protect workers. To help every Singaporean reskill, upskill and transit more easily to pick up new job opportunities,” he said, addressing the audience at the Career Services Centre at the Employment and Employability Institute building in Jurong East.

To do this, Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said employers need to be engaged as they are the ones who create jobs.

“So employers need to know how they want to grow and transform their business, how to redesign jobs to achieve these goals, and what kinds of skill sets they need for the jobs of the future,” he said.

Training providers are also needed to work closely with employers and industry in designing effective courses to close the skills gap and ensure that those who complete the courses have certifiable skills that will be in demand.

Workers also need to be engaged, through unions and directly, said Mr Wong.

He acknowledged that within the workforce, there are some who require very little help from external parties.

“There will be some who are very clear about what they want to do based on their own skills and aptitudes. They will do their work research, they will undertake training on their own... We want many more people to be like that.

“Unfortunately, for now, I think this group reflects only a small proportion of our workers,” said Mr Wong.

Some may follow the latest fad by going for training in an area that they read about and seems popular, without considering whether it is a good fit for them. Others may not go for training at all because of various constraints, said Mr Wong.

“There may be some who are struggling with finances. And so often for this group, if they are displaced, if they are retrenched for whatever reasons, they will just accept the first job that is offered to them, even though that’s not always the best fit, or the best use of their talents,” he said.