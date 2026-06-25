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It marks the fifth time Singapore has clinched the global seaport award.

SINGAPORE – Singapore has been crowned the Best Global Seaport for the fifth time at the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards held in Shanghai on June 24.

In a statement on June 25, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the awards recognise “leading logistics and supply chain service providers for excellence in service quality, reliability and innovation”.

The Republic’s latest win follows its success in 2025, when it was named Best Global Seaport and Best Seaport in Asia.

“This recognition reflects the collective efforts of the entire maritime community in strengthening Singapore’s position as a leading global hub port,” said MPA chief executive Ang Wee Keong.

He thanked the global shipping and logistics community for its continued confidence in Singapore.

Looking ahead, Ang added: “As supply chains evolve and new challenges emerge, we will continue to invest in innovation, infrastructure, and talent to keep Singapore resilient, connected, and future-ready.”

The annual awards are organised by freight and logistics publication Asia Cargo News.

Winners are nominated and voted by international freight and logistics companies and clients who are readers of the publication.

Singapore’s port saw several highs in 2025. It handled a record high of 44.66 million shipping containers or 20-foot equivalent units. Ship arrivals also reached a new peak, with annual vessel arrivals climbing to 3.22 billion gross tonnage, up from the 3.11 billion gross tonnage registered a year earlier.