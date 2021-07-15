Singapore residents vaccinated overseas can get Covid-19 immunisation recognised here

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who received Covid-19 vaccinations overseas can update their vaccination records here.

Those who were inoculated overseas with either the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna vaccines, or vaccines listed on the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing, can have their vaccination records updated in the National Immunisation Registry upon returning to Singapore as of Wednesday (July 14).

They will require documentation that proves their overseas vaccination, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement on Thursday.

They will also need a positive serology test result in Singapore, which MOH said "provides an additional means to validate the vaccination status of an individual".

Those who wish to have their vaccination records updated may visit a private healthcare provider offering this service. The healthcare provider will verify the vaccination documentation and perform the appropriate serology testing based on the type of vaccine taken.

The healthcare providers currently include SATA CommHealth, SATA CommHealth, Raffles Medical Group, MinMed, Make Health Connect (MHC).

Fullerton Health will start providing the tests from next Monday.

Fees for the service are set by the clinics, and are not subsidised by the Government.

A few days after a positive serology test result, the individual's vaccination records will be reflected on HealthHub, said MOH.

It added that Singapore residents who have been vaccinated here need not undergo serology testing.

More details on this initiative are available at this website.

As at Wednesday, about 4 million individuals here have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, of whom about 2.4 million are fully vaccinated, said MOH.