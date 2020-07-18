Singapore residents can collect NDP packs at CCs and RCs from Monday

SINGAPORE - Singapore residents will be able to collect the National Day Parade 2020 packs at community centres or clubs (CCs) and residents' committee centres (RCs) from next Monday (July 20), the People's Association (PA) said on Saturday (July 18).

As part of this year's concept to bring the National Day Parade (NDP) into homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NDP2020 executive committee will be giving a Singapore Together Pack to every Singaporean and permanent resident household.

Each household can collect one Singapore Together Pack.

The packs can be collected at all CCs from next Monday to Aug 2. They are also available at all RCs from next Monday to July 26.

Collection times are from 10am to 6pm and exclude public holidays.

Residents must present their NRIC at the collection counter for verification.

The PA advised that only one member from each household collect the pack to avoid crowding the collection points.

Safe distancing measures and temperature-taking will also be implemented at the collection centres to ensure the safety and well-being of the public.

It added: "In line with the NDP2020 theme 'Together, A Stronger Singapore', the Singapore Together Pack demonstrates our solidarity as a united, inclusive and resilient nation amidst Covid-19, and presents Singaporeans with a physical connection to the NDP experience."

The pack will include items such as hand sanitisers, a thermometer and face masks, besides snacks and canned drinks.

Residents can go to sgtogetherpack.gowhere.gov.sg to find the nearest centres to collect their packs.

This year's packs feature 10 designs on the bags by aspiring artists with disabilities from seven organisations, in collaboration with SG Enable, as well as 10 designs by Primary 5 students, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

President Halimah Yacob met some of these artists at the Enabling Village near Redhill on Saturday.

She said: "Despite Covid-19, I am glad that artists with disabilities and P5 students have a platform to showcase their talents and aspirations at this year's parade.

"They are all extremely happy that through their artworks, they are able to share their love and wishes for our nation with all fellow Singaporeans."

She added that involving artists with disabilities in this year's NDP is in line with the focus of the President's Challenge 2020 on empowering persons with disabilities.

She said: "I call upon Singaporeans to continue supporting persons with disabilities through (the challenge).

"Through our collective effort, we can build a more caring and inclusive Singapore that embraces different abilities."

The pack also comes with a printed QR code that leads to information on how Singaporeans can contribute to the social service agencies of the artists with disabilities, as well as an online collection of stories on the inspiration behind each of the designs.

As part of her visit, Madam Halimah also penned her aspirations for Singapore on a "Our Heart for Singapore" card, which is found in every pack.

The card encourages Singaporeans to share their reflections and gratitude, and to pledge themselves to worthy causes.

The cards come in 55 designs done by various artists with disabilities and students.

The PA also encouraged households to display the state flag outside their homes in the lead-up to National Day.

Those who need a flag may ask for one at the collection centres.