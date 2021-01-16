Singapore Resets: How to build back better after Covid-19

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc around the world over the past year, disrupting businesses and upending livelihoods, as well as bringing about considerable changes to the way we live, work and travel.

At the same time, the outbreak has exposed systemic weaknesses and revealed opportunities to improve the way things were previously done.

Insight speaks to experts in six sectors to learn how Singapore can build back better – whether it is by embracing the work-from-home revolution, adapting to blended learning, or changing the way food makes its way from the kitchen to our dinner plates.

Back to the workplace of the future

Hybrid, flexible model – incorporating office, home and satellite workspace options – seen as the new normal.

Eateries expand revenue streams, online presence

With restrictions still in place, F&B outlets looking to improve resilience to pandemics.

Tapping changes in commuting patterns to rethink concepts

When it comes to longer-term investments in transport infrastructure, changes in commuting patterns could throw a spanner in the works.

Technology set to change face of medical care

Radical changes born of necessity, such as telehealth, may become long-lasting fixture.

Mice sector restarts with hybrid events, exploring options to overcome safe distancing challenges

Industry players do not expect hybrid events to cease, even when circumstances allow conventional meetings to take place again.

E-learning here to stay as Covid-19 dramatically changes education landscape

By next year, a mix of face-to-face teaching and home-based learning will be the reality for Singapore students at all levels.

