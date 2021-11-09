Singapore reports 3,397 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths; weekly infection growth rate at 0.82

SINGAPORE - There were 3,397 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday (Nov 9), up from 2,470 a day earlier, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily report.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate dipped slightly to 0.82, down from 0.84 on Monday.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still increasing.

The infection growth rate has been below one for a week now.

There were 12 people aged between 58 and 95 who died of complications linked to Covid-19, MOH said.

All of them, except for an unvaccinated person, had various underlying medical conditions, said MOH without giving further details.

The latest deaths take Singapore's Covid-19 death toll to 523.

The new cases comprised 3,222 cases in the community, 169 in migrant worker dormitories and six imported cases.

The local cases included 513 people above 60 years old.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 224,200.

The overall utilisation rate of the intensive care unit (ICU) on Tuesday was at 72.4 per cent, up from 68.5 per cent on Monday, said MOH.

Over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent of local infected cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

There are now 1,700 patients in hospital, and 300 patients require oxygen supplementation in general hospital wards, said MOH.

It added that there are 68 patients who are unstable and being closely monitored in the ICU. There are also 72 who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU, which means they need ventilators to help them breathe.

The Institute of Mental Health saw seven new cases reported on Tuesday, bringing its cluster to 404 cases. Of these, 377 are patients and 27 are staff.

As of Monday, 85 per cent of the population have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, and 86 per cent have received at least one dose. About 18 per cent have received their booster shots.

Read the full MOH press release here.