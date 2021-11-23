Singapore reports 1,782 new Covid-19 cases; weekly infection growth rate up slightly at 0.83

SINGAPORE - There were 1,782 new Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore on Tuesday (Nov 23), up from 1,461 on Monday.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate stood at 0.83, slightly up from 0.79 on Monday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its nightly update.

The infection growth rate has been below one for 11 consecutive days.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 55.2 per cent on Tuesday, up from 53.5 per cent on Monday.

There were five people aged between 62 and 92 who died of complications linked to Covid-19, the ministry said. All of them, except for an unvaccinated individual, had various underlying medical conditions, it added, without giving further details.

The latest deaths take the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 672.

The new infections comprised 1,754 cases in the community, 21 in migrant worker dormitories and seven imported cases.

Of the community cases, 326 are seniors aged 60 and above.

There are also 64 people who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU, which means they need ventilators to help them breathe.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 255,431.

Among the clusters that are under close monitoring is Banyan Home at Pelangi Village, where one new case was detected, bringing the case count at the home to 109.

Econ Healthcare Nursing Home in Chai Chee also had seven new cases, bringing the total number of cases there to 35.

Read the full MOH press release here.