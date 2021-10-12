Singapore reports 11 more Covid-19 deaths, 2,976 new infections

SINGAPORE - Eleven people aged between 66 and 98 died from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (Oct 12).

This takes Singapore's death toll from the virus to 183.

Of the five men and six women, three were unvaccinated, six were partially vaccinated and two were vaccinated. All had underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, without giving details.

Of those who have died of such complications over the past 28 days, 26.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and the rest were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

MOH reported a total of 2,976 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, comprising 2,721 community cases, 251 cases among those living in dormitories and four imported cases.

Among the local cases were 519 seniors aged above 60.

Tuesday's cases take Singapore's total infection number to 132,305.

Currently, 1,619 cases are warded in hospital. Of these, 291 required oxygen supplementation and 42 are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

There are 16,932 cases undergoing Home Recovery, 2,626 in Community Care Facilities and 335 are in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities.

A total of six cases were added to the cluster at United Medical Centre in Toa Payoh, taking the size of the cluster to 99 cases.

MOH said that transmission occurred among 13 were staff and 85 residents. One of the cases was a household contact.

To date, 465,204 individuals have received their Covid-19 booster shots and another 127,000 have booked their appointments.

