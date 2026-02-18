Singapore-registered vessel catches fire off coast of China, 2 Myanmar crew members dead

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Two crew members aboard a Singapore-registered bulk carrier have died, after the vessel caught fire off the coast of China on Feb 17.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement on Feb 18 that a third crew memb er was evacuated to a shore medical facility for further treatment.

There were 25 Myanmar crew members and no Singaporeans onboard the vessel, added MPA.

The fire, which occurred in the engine room of the bulk carrier MANDY at a bout 7.35pm Singapore time , was extinguished by the crew.

The company is making arrangements to tow the vessel to Yantai Port in China, s aid MPA. No pollution was reported.

“MPA extends its condolences to the families of the deceased,” said MPA, adding that it is in contact with the company and the relevant Chinese authorities to provide the necessary assistance.

It said that it will investigate the incident.