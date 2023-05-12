Singapore-registered ship drifting in New Zealand waters after losing power, rescue efforts underway

A Singapore-registered vessel sent out a distress call on Friday morning after it lost power and started drifting in New Zealand waters – its third breakdown in less than a year.

Rescue efforts by the New Zealand authorities are underway to tow the 66,000-tonne ship named Shiling to a safe location.

As at 2pm Singapore time, the vessel was located off the coast of South Island, according to ship tracking service MarineTraffic.

The vessel has 24 crew members on board. Built in 2005, it is owned by DP World’s Feedertech, a shipping service based in Singapore.

A New Zealand Defence Force spokesman told the New Zealand Herald that multiple helicopters and an aircraft had been sent to the site after the vessel lost power 22 nautical miles from Farewell Spit, a narrow sand spit in South Island.

The vessel was on its way back to Singapore from New Zealand at the time.

“The Shiling container ship is drifting in rolling seas after losing power. At the request of the rescue coordination centre, a C-130 Hercules aircraft has been diverted from an exercise to assess the situation,” the spokesman said.

Maritime New Zealand, the country’s state maritime safety authority, said in a Facebook post that the ship put out the mayday call at around 11am local time (7am Singapore time) and requested for assistance about 2.5 hours earlier.

Maritime NZ said it is in contact with the vessel and has dispatched an ocean-going tug to tow the ship to safety. The tug is expected to reach the Shiling by 6pm local time.

“Due to where the vessel is, there is no risk of it running aground prior to the arrival of the tug,” said the authority.

“Since the mayday call, conditions on the scene have improved and the vessel master has stated he is currently comfortable staying on the vessel.”