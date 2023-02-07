Singapore Red Cross pledges more than $132k for earthquake relief efforts in Turkey, Syria

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Red Cross has pledged US$100,000 (S$132,600) in humanitarian aid to the Turkish Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to support relief efforts for those affected by the massive earthquake that hit their countries on Monday.

A total of US$50,000 will be given to each of the two organisations, after the magnitude-7.8 earthquake that left more than 4,300 dead in Turkey and the north-western regions of its neighbour Syria. The event saw entire apartment blocks toppled, hospitals wrecked and thousands left injured or homeless.

Freezing winter weather has also hampered efforts to search for survivors. The death toll is expected to rise.

The Singapore Red Cross will also be launching a public appeal to support recovery operations in both countries, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Benjamin William, secretary-general and chief executive of the Singapore Red Cross, said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injuries, as well as damage to property and livelihoods, arising from the devastating disaster, and are committed to support the emergency relief and recovery operations.”

He said that the Singapore Red Cross will continue to assess the situation with its sister national societies in the two countries, and stands ready to further support the relief efforts, including possibly deploying responders on the ground.

“We hope the people of Singapore will support our fund-raising appeal, to bring hope and help to affected communities in Turkey and Syria,” said Mr William.

The organisation has also activated its Restoring Family Links service to assist Singapore residents in locating their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disaster and have difficulty contacting them.

The Turkish Red Crescent has deployed teams to 10 provinces in the southern and south-eastern regions of Turkey affected by the earthquake.

The teams are equipped with stocks of food and basic aid items such as tents and blankets for those who have been injured and evacuated. They are also providing psychological support, distributing hot meals, and sending their national stock of blood and plasma to the affected regions.

In Syria, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent has been responding to the communities since the earthquake struck. They are supporting search and rescue operations, providing first aid, performing emergency medical evacuations, and transporting injured individuals to hospitals.