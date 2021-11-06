Singapore Red Cross honours over 100 volunteers and partners

SINGAPORE - Ms Terene Seow has raised $1.69 million for the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) since 2014, through six charity concerts she organised and even performed in.

When Covid-19 restrictions ruled out physical shows, the financial services director found another way - a live online concert earlier in the year - to help fund SRC services for lower-income families, the disabled and the elderly.

"The beneficiaries still need to survive so we must find new ways to do things while taking the guidelines into consideration," said Ms Seow.

She is among more than 100 persons and organisations being awarded for their contributions at the eighth SRC Awards Ceremony. Split into three sessions due to safe management measures, the first took place on Saturday (Nov 6) at YWCA Fort Canning Lodge, with President Halimah Yacob in attendance.

Another recipient is Mr Abdul Jamal Abdul Hameed who has taken part in three SRC overseas disaster missions and mentors SRC volunteers in first aid.

In his first mission to Sri Lanka in 2005, after a tsunami devastated the country, he administered first aid to victims and assisted in packing items such as blankets and mosquito nets.

"I saw a boy aged 12 to 13 who was limping. When I asked to check his injury, I saw that he had a large piece of wood stuck inside the base of his foot. It had been there for two weeks," said Mr Jamal, 55, who describes himself as a freelance first aider.

Despite having to spend two weeks away from his family, he felt fulfilled knowing that his contribution counted. He did not hesitate to help out in India in 2015, and the Philippines in 2016, in the wake of natural disasters.

The SRC can also depend on Mr Augustine Lee, 63, who has chalked up more than 2,000 hours of service for the organisation. On weekends, the security officer is an emergency responder for the Home Monitoring and Eldercare (HoME+) system, a monitoring system using sensors placed in the homes of vulnerable seniors, and a volunteer at the Bloodbank Tower at Westgate.

On Saturday, Ms Seow was given the Outstanding Service Award.

Mr Jamal will get the High Commendation Award and Mr Lee the Commendation Award on Nov 23.

On Saturday, Madam Halimah paid tribute to SRC's work.

"For more than 70 years, the Singapore Red Cross has mobilised the power of humanity and catalysed volunteerism, philanthropy and partnerships to enhance resilience in communities at home and abroad."

Mr Tan Kai Hoe, SRC chairman, praised those who have chipped in, saying: "The impact of your actions is far greater and more lasting than you can imagine."