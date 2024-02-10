Singapore Red Cross has helped about 1 million survivors of Turkey and Syria earthquakes

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) assisted close to one million people from Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of two devastating earthquakes that hit the two countries on Feb 6, 2023.

A spokeswoman from the humanitarian organisation told The Straits Times on Feb 9 that it has raised about $8 million to date to support those affected by the natural disaster.

Two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.8 and 7.6 killed more than 53,000 people in Turkey and nearly 6,000 in neighbouring Syria. Millions were made homeless.

There was a huge outpouring of international aid and support. A 68-member contingent from the Singapore Civil Defence Force helped rescue two survivors in the days following the quake.

About two weeks after the disaster, ST reported that individuals and organisations in Singapore had raised nearly $9 million in funds for survivors.

In August, non-governmental organisation Mercy Relief donated 20 container homes valued at $180,000.

On Feb 8, the chief executive of World Vision Singapore Benjamin Tan said their international organisation’s humanitarian response in the past year in earthquake-stricken areas had reached around two million people in both north-west Syria and southern Turkey.

The response covered areas including nutrition, sanitation and hygiene, and the organisation also helped more than 100,000 children gain access to education and psychosocial support.

The SRC spokeswoman said to support the humanitarian operations efforts of the Turkish Red Crescent to tackle waterborne and hygiene-related diseases, it had dispatched 20 water filters to the tent city areas of the affected region in the immediate aftermath of the quake.

She said SRC also helped set up container classrooms in Hatay – the worst-hit province.

The spokeswoman added that SRC was currently working with the Turkish Red Crescent to procure and operate a mobile child-friendly space programme there.

The space contains an activity area to engage children aged between four and 18 in psychological support, child protection, social cohesion, youth empowerment and skills development programmes.