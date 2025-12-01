Singapore Red Cross commits $250,000 to support Asian counterparts affected by adverse weather

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People wading through a flooded street following Cyclone Ditwah's arrival in Kelaniya, Sri Lanka, on Nov 30.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Red Cross is committing $250,000 to support five of its regional counterparts whose communities have been affected by adverse weather recently.

The Sr i Lanka Red Cross S ociety (SLRCS), Indonesian Red Cross (Palang Merah Indonesia, or PMI), Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRC) , Thai Red Cross (TRCS) and Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC) will each receive $50,000 to support urgent relief and recovery efforts, the Singapore Red Cross said in a statement on Dec 1.

Severe monsoon rains, tropical storms and cyclones have triggered widespread flooding and landslides across South-east Asia and Sri Lanka, causing loss of lives, mass displacements, destruction of homes and severe damage to critical infrastructure.

PMI, MRC, TRCS and VNRC are actively responding on the ground, said the Singapore Red Cross. Through their provincial and district chapters, they are working with the local authorities to operate relief centres, assist with evacuations, deliver urgent aid such as food, water and essential supplies, support clean-up operations, and conduct search and rescue in the hardest-hit areas.

TRCS has also been coordinating with local authorities in Hat Yai to assist communities, including tourists from Singapore stranded in flood-hit areas, said the Singapore Red Cross.

In Sri Lanka, SLRCS has activated emergency operations across its network of 25 branches, deploying Branch Disaster Response Teams to support rescue operations, provide first aid, distribute relief items and assess urgent needs. Volunteers are working around the clock to support vulnerable families as the crisis unfolds.

Singapore Red Cross chief and secretary-general Benjamin William said: “Communities across Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam are enduring the devastating impact of climate-driven disasters.

“Thousands of families have lost homes, livelihoods and access to necessities. Our sister national societies are on the front lines delivering critical aid, and the Singapore Red Cross remains committed to standing with them.”