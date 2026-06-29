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A drone view on June 26 of the buildings destroyed by earthquakes in La Guaira, Venezuela.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has pledged $100,000 in humanitarian aid to support response efforts in Venezuela after powerful twin earthquakes struck the country on June 24.

The funds will be committed to response efforts by the Venezuelan Red Cross and Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, SRC said in a statement on June 29.

These include search and rescue operations, emergency medical care and rapid assessments of humanitarian needs in the worst-affected areas.

SRC has also launched a public fund-raising appeal to support relief and recovery efforts for communities affected by the disaster.

The funds raised will support ground operations of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, including providing emergency shelter for displaced families, hygiene kits, cooking sets, essential household items, and medical supplies to affected communities.

SRC also activated the Restoring Family Links (RFL) service, as part of efforts to reunite families separated by the disaster. Those who need assistance can e-mail rfl@redcross.sg

Members of the public can make their donations via the following methods till Sept 30, 2026:

Credit card – At www.giving.sg/donate/campaign/VenezuelaEarthquakeResponse

PayNow – Key in UEN: S86CC0370EFR2 and input “Venezuela Earthquake (your NRIC, FIN or UEN)” under the bill reference.

Cheque – Payable to Singapore Red Cross Society, with “Venezuela Earthquake” indicated on the back. Also include your name and postal address on the back, and mail it to Red Cross House.

In person – Donations can be made at Red Cross House at 15 Penang Lane during office hours .

Raise funds – register as a third-party fund-raiser with SRC, or set up a campaign on Giving.sg

Singapore Red Cross chief executive and secretary-general Benjamin William said: “The full impact of this disaster and the extent of the casualties will only become clearer in the next few weeks. The humanitarian needs are expected to grow rapidly.”

He called on people in Singapore to stand in solidarity with the affected communities in Venezuela, and extend their support.

As at June 28, nearly 1,500 people were killed after two powerful earthquakes – magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 – struck Venezuela on the afternoon of June 24. About 50,000 people remained missing.

The US Geological Survey has predicted that the number of victims would most likely run into the thousands, with a substantial probability of it exceeding 10,000.