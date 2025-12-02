Singapore Red Cross appeals for public donations to support Sri Lanka cyclone relief efforts

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is appealing for public donations to support relief efforts in Sri Lanka, where Cyclone Ditwah has claimed clo se to 200 liv es and displaced more than 1 00,0 00 people since N ov 2 8.

Torrential rain and widespread flooding have destroyed more than 2 0,000 homes and crippled power and water systems across affected regions.

Nearly a thi rd of the country has no electricity or running water, while rising water levels along the Kelani River have prompted evacuation orders in several northern areas still facing heavy downpours.

In response to what is becoming one of Sri Lanka’s worst weather disasters in years, SRC has made an initial cash pledge of $50,000 to the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society (SLRCS).

SRC called on those in Singapore on Dec 2 to support its relief efforts.

SLRCS has activated emergency operations through its network of 25 branc hes, deploying disaster response teams to support rescue work, provide first aid, distribute relief items and assess urgent community needs.

Volunteers are working around the clock to assist the most affected families, said SRC.

SR C secr etary-general and chief executive Benjamin William said the devastation has left thousands needing immediate support.

“Communities across are facing the full force of Cyclone Ditwah’s destruction. Thousands of families have lost their homes, livelihoods and access to basic necessities, and their needs are urgent and immense.”

He noted that SLRCS is on the ground delivering critical relief, and said SRC “remains committed to standing in solidarity with them”.

Mr Benjamin William added that SRC would continue to monitor the situation and work with partners to reach those affected.

He also called on the public to support the appeal “to help bring hope and assistance to the families who have lost everything”.

Some Sri Lanka Red Cross Society teams have been deployed to provide first aid. PHOTO: SRI LANKA RED CROSS SOCIETY

Although rainfall has eased in parts of Sri Lanka, the humanitarian situation remains precarious, with urgent needs for shelter, clean water, food and medical care.

Many families remain in temporary shelters as they wait for their homes and other infrastructure to be rebuilt or restored.

SRC said donations to its Sri Lanka Cyclone Ditwah Emergency Appeal will go directly towards life-saving relief and early recovery assistance.

Sri Lanka Red Cross Society's disaster response teams are supporting rescue and relief operations. PHOTO: SRI LANKA RED CROSS SOCIETY

Individual and corporate donors are eligible for 100 per cent tax deductions.

Donations can be made via credit card on Giving.sg, PayNow, cheque payable to “Singapore Red Cross Society”, or in person at Red Cross House at 15 Penang Lane.

Members of the public may also register as third-party fund-raisers or set up online campaigns.

The appeal runs from Dec 1 to Jan 31, 2026.

The SRC’s Restoring Family Links service is available to assist Singapore residents trying to reach immediate family members in affected areas.