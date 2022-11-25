Charities appeal for funds for West Java earthquake relief

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is making a public appeal for funds to aid communities affected by the West Java earthquake in Indonesia.

It said on Friday that funds raised until Dec 31 will help provide food, medical relief and emergency shelter.

The 5.6-magnitude earthquake that hit West Java on Monday killed 271 people and more than 1,000 were injured. Some 58,000 residents have been displaced, as more than 22,000 homes were destroyed by the quake.

SRC’s Restoring Family Links service will help Singapore residents to locate immediate family members who may have been affected by the earthquake and are uncontactable.

SRC’s fund-raising appeal follows its initial US$50,000 (S$69,000) pledge on Wednesday to provide relief supplies, including water, hygiene items and first aid, to those affected. The Singapore Government also contributed US$100,000.

Online donations can be made at https://redcross.sg/donate-westjava

Separately, local charity Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) said on Friday that it will be collecting donations to support the immediate needs of the survivors.

Donations can be made online from Saturday to Dec 15 at http://giving.sg/rlafoundationsg/westjavaearthquake

RLAF added that donation boxes for will be placed at all mosques in Singapore from Nov 28 to Dec 4.

The donations will be channelled to the Mercy Relief, which will work with its ground partner to deliver aid to affected communities, it said.

The donations are not tax-deductible as they are for foreign charitable purposes, RLAF added.