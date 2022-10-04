Singapore records 6,888 new Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - There were 6,888 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, a jump from the 2,587 new local cases the day before.

There is usually a spike in case numbers on Tuesdays, due to people socialising over the weekend.

The increase comes days after the return of the F1 Grand Prix race that attracted more than 300,000 people at the weekend. The race was not held in the last two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Infectious diseases expert Leong Hoe Nam in response to queries said the increase was rather dramatic and could have been due to the festivities at the race.

He said: “If you project the increase in numbers over the past two weeks, Tuesday’s should be at around 5,000 plus, rather than 6,888.

“I guess everyone was simply mask down and bottoms up with infection cases rising subsequently.”

MOH on Sept 30 said higher case counts were to be expected over the next few weeks, driven mainly by an increase in Omicron variant BA.2.75 infections.

It urged people to go for their vaccine booster shots and added that it would continue to monitor the situation.

MOH said the higher number of cases has, so far, not led to more severe disease or had a significant impact on Singapore’s healthcare system.

The BA.2.75 variant also does not appear to be more dangerous, it added.

The new Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75, dubbed Centaurus, was first detected in India in early May and has since infected people in a raft of countries, including the United States, Britain, Australia, Germany and Canada.

It is still being studied by experts worldwide.

The week-on-week infection ratio was at 1.56, and over the last 28 days, 68,891 people have tested positive.

Of these, 99.8 per cent of them had mild or no symptoms, MOH said.