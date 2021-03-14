Singapore recalls eggs from Malaysian farm over Salmonella contamination

SINGAPORE - Eggs from the Lay Hong Berhad Layer Farm Jeram in Malaysia have been recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), after it detected the presence of bacteria that can cause foodbourne illness.

The SFA has directed several importers to recall these eggs, which have the farm code "CES008" on them, after discovering the presence of Salmonella Enteritidis (SE), which may cause illness if food is consumed raw or undercooked.

Malaysian authorities said on Sunday (March 14) that they are monitoring the situation.

The importers are Ang Seng Eggs Supplier, Dasoon, Heng Guan Food Industrial and Lam Leng Trading.

"The farm is also suspended and SFA will lift the suspension only when the farm has rectified the SE contamination issue," the agency said in a statement .

The bacteria can be present inside the egg as well as on its shell, and SFA advised those who have already purchased these eggs to cook them thoroughly before consumption as heat destroys the bacteria.

SE can survive in raw and undercooked eggs and may cause foodborne illness, noted the agency. Symptoms include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting.

Said the agency: "While we cannot tell if eggs are contaminated just by looking at it, we can reduce the risk of SE infection by ensuring that eggs are cooked thoroughly until the egg white and yolk are solid, and practising proper hygienic practices to prevent cross-contamination with other food".

It warned that while SE infection typically subsides within a week in most people, it can cause serious infection in vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children and those with weakened immune systems.

Those who have eaten the eggs and are unwell should seek medical attention.

On Sunday, Malaysia's Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry that it is monitoring the situation and assessing the impact on egg supply on the domestic market, in collaboration with Malaysia's Veterinary Services Department and Health Ministry.

The directive is aimed at vigilance over the importance of food safety and quality control following the alleged discovery of SE bacteria, it said.