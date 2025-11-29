Singapore re-elected to UN’s International Maritime Organization council for 17th successive term

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Singapore was re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on Nov 28, according to the United Nation’s agency responsible for the safe shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.

It will be the Republic’s 17th successive term, said the Ministry of Transport (MOT) in a statement on Nov 28, following the vote in London.

Singapore was first elected to the IMO Council in 1993.

The Republic has been playing an active role as an IMO Council member, said the MOT, contributing to enhance navigational safety while promoting sustainable shipping practices.

Mr Jeffrey Siow, Acting Minister for Transport, led the Singapore delegation, which included officials from the MOT and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to the British capital.

“Singapore is honoured to have the opportunity to serve on the IMO Council. We look forward to continued cooperation with fellow member states to further IMO’s vital work in shaping the future of global shipping,” said Mr Siow.

He added that Singapore had the highest number of votes under the Category C group of council members, a category described by the IMO as states with special interests in maritime transport or navigation, also ensuring a wider geographic representation on the council.

Singapore joins fellow ASEAN nations Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia among the 20 elected Category C council members. All four South-east Asian countries retained their seats on the council.

There were 10 countries elected to each of the council’s Category A and B, based on their larger interests in shipping services and international seaborne trade.

An MPA spokesperson said the re-election is a proud achievement for Singapore, and allows the continued close cooperation with fellow member states to further IMO’s work in shaping global shipping.

The newly elected council will meet for its 136th session on Dec 4, where it will elect its chair for the next two years.

Russia failed to regain a seat on the IMO council, having been excluded since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Established in 1948, the IMO is devoted to maritime matters and has a membership of 176 states.